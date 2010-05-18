JCA launches digital quality control division

JCA, a UK provider of media management services to the digital, TV and film industry, has created a file-based QC department to offer both manual and automated file-based QC using Tektronix Cerify for feature films and broadcast programming, including live action and animation.

JCA’s new digital QC department will enable production houses to save time, cut costs and comply with broadcast standards when delivering digital assets. Clients will be able to choose from a range of services including manual or automated checking of completed files. The implementation of the Cerify automated system will enable JCA to fully test all aspects of a digital file to ensure that it meets system parameters, formats and resolutions.