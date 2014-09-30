Japan Satellite Service Announces 4K Operations

TOKYO — Sky Perfect JSAT Corp. will simultaneously open two new channels, the world’s first dedicated 4K channels, on the company’s premium Japan-based service on March 1, 2015, according to the company’s president and CEO, Shinji Takada. The two dedicated 4K Sky PerfecTV! channels will broadcast J-League matches (every J-League match is broadcast on Sky PerfecTV!), other sports, movies, live concerts and a variety of additional premium programming.

Watching the two 4K channels will require properly outfitted tuners that Sky PerfecTV! currently has on sale. In addition, subscription fees for these channels, channel names, channel numbers and other factors are still being considered, and will be announced in the future.

As a member of the Next Generation Television & Broadcasting Promotion Forum since the forum's establishment, Sky Perfect JSAT has has been active in pushing for advanced technology and programming. The company's 4K satellite broadcasts will be based on the technology that is now being tested as part of 4K services in Japan.