Jampro to buy ADC Broadcast’s worldwide RF assets

At IBC, JAMPRO Antennas, Inc. announced that it has agreed to purchase the Alan Dick Broadcast Division of ADC UK Ltd. for an undisclosed amount of money.

Jampro is the oldest antenna and RF equipment company in North America, and ADC Broadcast has marketed its antenna, device and broadcast services organization in the UK, Middle East and Africa for the past 30 years.

The agreement gives Jampro access to new emerging markets where the DTV transition is still underway.