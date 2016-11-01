ITV Enlists never.no for On-Air Social Engagement

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND—U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV has recently signed a deal with never.no for its on-air social engagement software Story to handle live integration of social content into ITV’s Daytime programming. Story will allow the ITV’s programs to interact via live social channels, then bring those interactions into the broadcast environment.

According to ITV Daytime Technical Manager Tim Guilder, Story allows the production team to gather, moderate and publish social media content instantly. ITV first experimented with this on its show “Good Morning Britain” during the Academy Awards, publishing approved Instagram and Twitter content from celebrities.

Over the next few months, ITV intends will be pushing social comments, images and videos, as well as conducting audience votes via social media on key moments to make programming more interactive.