ISHE USA To Highlight KVM Solutions, Host Live eSports Demo At 2022 NAB Show

CRANBURY, N.J.—ISHE USA will feature its newest keyboard, video and mouse (KVM) solutions and showcase a frame rate extender during a live eSports demo during the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The company will highlight its Draco MultiView 4K60 and tera flex matrix switch to satisfy the demand for high-resolution video and fast switching among broadcasters and in eSports. The Draco ultra 240 high-frame-rate extender series also will be demoed during a mini eSports tournament during which two players will compete in a number of multiplayer games. The competition will be broadcast live , it said.

"KVM systems are workflow staples in broadcast studios and in-venue presentations for eSports tournaments, both of which are demanding applications requiring the distribution of video content at the highest possible resolution and with no latency or video artifacts," said Dan Holland, sales and product marketing at IHSE USA.

"Our Draco MultiView 4K60, tera flex matrix switch and vario DisplayPort extender are up to the task, ensuring that content is transmitted in pristine quality while delivering extremely fast switching for increased efficiency. Combined with our miniature eSports tournament, it's going to be an amazing show, and we can't wait to see everybody there in-person again."

The Draco MultiView 4K60 enables simultaneous operation of four computers displayed on a single display with full access from a single keyboard and mouse. Offering four inputs and two outputs, the 1-RU solution is capable of handling four video sources up to a 4K/UHD at a 60Hz frame rate by moving the mouse from one display region to another. Programmable keyboard commands enable real-time switching between video sources, the company said.

Display layouts can be arranged freely and displayed in different modes: full-screen, quad-screen, picture-in-picture, preview, 2+2 and free mode. Presets allow for instant switching between layouts. External control options are available via API or the GPIO interface, it said.

The company’s Draco tera flex KVM matrix systems bring advanced features found in IHSE's larger-scale matrix frames. Port options range from 16 ports to 160 ports and can be packaged in 1-RU, 2-RU or 4-RU frames sizes, it said.

The 2-RU and 4-RU frame sizes can be populated with a minimum port requirement and expanded to full capacity at a later time. Expansion modules can be mixed between Cat X and fiber-optic types in either 1 Gbps or 3 Gbps bandwidth, and multiple switches can be interconnected using the optional matrix grid technology, the company said.

Advanced features include SNMPv3, LDAPS, multilingual on-screen display, encrypted communication for maximum security, and fast booting.

For high-end, multi-display workstations, the Draco ultra DisplayPort 1.1 dual-head KVM extender enables visually lossless extension of two high-resolution DisplayPort signals across a single duplex fiber cable or copper Cat X cable. This simplifies installations and lowers costs by reducing cable requirements and matrix ports, the company said.

IHSE also will show its KVMoIP solutions, which the company acquired from kvm-tec and host VuWall and its TRx 3.1 centralized video wall management platform, it said.

See ISHE USA at NAB Show booth N6913.