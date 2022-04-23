Is The Cloud The Inevitable Destination For Broadcast Workflows?
By Phil Kurz published
A new white paper examines what’s real and what’s not when it comes to transitioning to a virtualized, cloud workflow
Broadcast and media workflows are going through an accelerated period of change in large part as a response to the pandemic.
Where in-studio workflows were the rule for decades, remote methods of working have emerged. Broadcasters and other M&E Industry professionals have learned firsthand over the past couple of years that it is possible to maintain –and even enhance—productivity when critical members of their production teams work from home or elsewhere.
This situation raises important questions for the media: Where do we go from here? If working remotely offers media enterprises and their workers flexibility and other numerous benefits and doesn’t impinge on productivity, what’s the best strategy for moving forward.
Many are considering a full-on transition to the public cloud and virtualized workflows as the smartest direction. But before making that choice, it’s important to do so only after being fully informed about both its strengths and weaknesses.
A new white paper from Dell and TV Tech examines some of the myths and misunderstandings that have grown up around the public cloud. While a full-on transition may benefit some organizations, others can derive the same types of benefits from on-prem and co-lo alternatives. Click the link to download your copy of this informative white paper.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.