Is The Cloud The Inevitable Destination For Broadcast Workflows?

Broadcast and media workflows are going through an accelerated period of change in large part as a response to the pandemic.

Where in-studio workflows were the rule for decades, remote methods of working have emerged. Broadcasters and other M&E Industry professionals have learned firsthand over the past couple of years that it is possible to maintain –and even enhance—productivity when critical members of their production teams work from home or elsewhere.

This situation raises important questions for the media: Where do we go from here? If working remotely offers media enterprises and their workers flexibility and other numerous benefits and doesn’t impinge on productivity, what’s the best strategy for moving forward.

Many are considering a full-on transition to the public cloud and virtualized workflows as the smartest direction. But before making that choice, it’s important to do so only after being fully informed about both its strengths and weaknesses.