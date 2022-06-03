Transforming a company (much less an entire industry) to take advantage of a disruptive technology requires a robust strategic vision. With so many ongoing projects related to NextGen Broadcasting, it sometimes feels like we’re playing a reactive game of Whack-A-Mole with no apparent ties to link the varied projects surrounding these dynamic new capabilities inherent in this new standard.

In fact, however, there is a coherent vision. It is one that provides a path to serve our communities better and implement exciting new business opportunities. ONE Media/Sinclair has taken a holistic view to guide our efforts. The jigsaw puzzle pieces do indeed fit together. This is a good opportunity to step back and show how they interconnect.

Download the white paper, "NextGen Broadcasting's Strategic Jigsaw Puzzle" here.