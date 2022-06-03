NextGen Broadcasting's Strategic Jigsaw Puzzle
By Jerald Fritz published
Read about ONE Media/Sinclair's holistic approach to ATSC 3.0
Transforming a company (much less an entire industry) to take advantage of a disruptive technology requires a robust strategic vision. With so many ongoing projects related to NextGen Broadcasting, it sometimes feels like we’re playing a reactive game of Whack-A-Mole with no apparent ties to link the varied projects surrounding these dynamic new capabilities inherent in this new standard.
In fact, however, there is a coherent vision. It is one that provides a path to serve our communities better and implement exciting new business opportunities. ONE Media/Sinclair has taken a holistic view to guide our efforts. The jigsaw puzzle pieces do indeed fit together. This is a good opportunity to step back and show how they interconnect.
Download the white paper, "NextGen Broadcasting's Strategic Jigsaw Puzzle" here.
Jerald Fritz is Executive Vice President, Strategic and Legal Affairs for ONE Media LLC
