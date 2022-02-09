White Paper: IT Security in Broadcast Environments

Media content in broadcast and streaming environments is extremely valuable. This is particularly true for first-run broadcast shows and recently released movies. Content and its associated metadata are intellectual property (IP) and create great value for many companies.

In the past, content has been stolen and publicly released and content has been locked from use by ransomware attacks. Unsecured communication links can also allow passwords to fall into unauthorized hands and disrupt control channels that move and playout the media content. Security should be integrated into each part of the system and should not be an afterthought. It is an easy step to bypass in the design and implementation stages which will save time and money but the potential ramifications on future losses are significant.

This paper is not a “how to” guide for implementing the security methods but will provide an overview of the important considerations and the tools available to provide secure access within the Zero Trust model. This includes access and communications within and outside of the secure system.

System designers, developers and integrators and especially management need to be aware of the consequences of not deploying the necessary security. Broadcast systems can no longer be treated as trusted closed systems as every communication must be secured.

