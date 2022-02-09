Trending

White Paper: IT Security in Broadcast Environments

An overview of the important considerations and the tools available to provide secure access within the Zero Trust model

Media content in broadcast and streaming environments is extremely valuable. This is  particularly true for first-run broadcast shows and recently released movies. Content and its  associated metadata are intellectual property (IP) and create great value for many  companies. 

In the past, content has been stolen and publicly released and content has been  locked from use by ransomware attacks. Unsecured communication links can also allow  passwords to fall into unauthorized hands and disrupt control channels that move and playout  the media content. Security should be integrated into each part of the system and should not  be an afterthought. It is an easy step to bypass in the design and implementation stages  which will save time and money but the potential ramifications on future losses are  significant.  

This paper is not a “how to” guide for implementing the security methods but will provide an  overview of the important considerations and the tools available to provide secure access  within the Zero Trust model. This includes access and communications within and outside of  the secure system. 

System designers, developers and integrators and especially management  need to be aware of the consequences of not deploying the necessary security. Broadcast  systems can no longer be treated as trusted closed systems as every communication must be  secured.

Jay Bergman

Jay Bergman is a technology leader with over 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry where he served in various executive positions at CBS including VP of Engineering. Jay specializes in the convergence of broadcast, IT and cloud technologies. He played a major role in the rollout of HDTV, directed the design and implementation of the CBS Media Distribution Center in NYC and LA and oversaw the implementation of the first CBS cloud-based broadcast channel. Jay has a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from Lehigh University and a Master’s in Business Administration from New York Institute of Technology.