IRG to take aim at carrier, satellite ID at CommunicAsia

The Satellite Interference Reduction Group (IRG) announced June 13 that it continues to advance efforts to introduce a Carrier Identification for video transmissions in time for the start of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

The Carrier Identification efforts will be a central theme of meetings the group will hold at CommunicAsia, June 19-22 in Singapore. It also is looking beyond the introduction to new carrier ID technology, which contains the carrier ID information within a separate metadata, spread-spectrum carrier.

The new technology will make the ID visible to operators without the need to interrupt the main feed, saving time for broadcasters, when interference occurs.

Satellite identification will be another topic being discussed by the group at CommunicAsia. The group has been working together with its members to find cost-effective ways of introducing a satellite ID, as well as working toward a standard for auto-deploy systems, with the goal of reducing interference during deployment of those systems.