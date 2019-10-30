IP Key to Rise in Broadcast Control Systems, FutureSource Says

HERTFORDSHIRE, U.K.—Broadcast control platforms have seen a solid increase in the last year, with one of the main reasons being the emergence of IP networks, according to a new report from FutureSource Consulting.

The global revenues of broadcast control platforms in 2018 came just short of $88 million, a 3% increase in value, per FutureSource’s findings. The number of complex IP projects served as a solid source for this gross. Expecting the construction of new facilities in emerging markets and the growing live sports segment, FutureSource projects broadcast control systems’ market value to surpass $103 million by Fiscal Year 2023.

Europe and North America were the value leaders, with each region seeing a 3% growth year-over-year in 2018. However, the largest growth was in the APAC region, which saw 6%. FutureSource notes that this is in part because they had a lower base as a result of limited level of IP adoption, but continued growth is expected with the addition of new IP facilities.

Broadcast control solutions can be broken down into two categories—“single vendor” and “vendor agnostic.” Vendor agnostic systems are designed to integrate products from multiple different manufacturers. These systems are growing in popularity, accounting for 52% of the revenue in 2018, with the expectation that it will continue to take market share from single vendor systems.

While not directly impacting the broadcast control market, 4K and other high resolution systems do require high bandwidth, which is causing some customers to go with IP architectures.

“4K is therefore one of the drivers toward IP adoption, opening the door for more complex and expensive broadcast control solutions,” said Adam Cox, senior analyst, imaging & pro video at FutureSource. “18% of broadcast control installations were 4K in FY18.”

