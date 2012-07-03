Internet Broadcasting Moves TV Stations to ibPublish 2

ST. PAUL, MINN.: Internet Broadcasting said it completed the migration of its clients to its new ibPublish 2 web content management system for local TV broadcasters. TV station sites of IB clients Bonten Media, Hearst Television, Morgan Murphy Media, Post-Newsweek Stations and others have migrated to the new platform.



IB said it invested more than $10 million and thousands of development hours to create the new platform, a cloud-based, architected solution. Designed for local TV stations, ibPublish 2 is said to meet the needs of local media who must reliably deliver news and rich-media content with exceptional speed and scale.