Internet Broadcasting Introduces ibPublish 2



ST. PAUL, MINN.: Internet Broadcasting introduced ibPublish 2 digital content management and publishing platform for the TV broadcast industry. ibPublish 2 is a cloud-based platform that enables newsrooms to produce news and information with fast, seamless distribution to mobile and social media channels.



ibPublish 2 incorporates software and services from CoreMedia, a provider of Web content management software; Kaltura, a provider of video management, publishing, authoring, distribution and monetization products; and Akamai, the cloud-based platform provider. In addition, ibPublish 2 supports other technology and service partners in order to provide additional functionality and content such as national news, sports and weather.



The platform is in production with Internet Broadcasting clients, who are being supported with services including planning, migration, training, best practices and custom development. With ibPublish 2, journalists, promotions staff and other content publishers have access to simplified publishing interfaces.





