In-Stat: Multiformat Transcoder Revenue to Surpass $460 Million in 2015

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.: As more and more video content becomes available via the Internet and mobile networks, the need for video transcoding products that can ingest content in one format and output content in the video formats used for distribution is increasing. New In-Stat research forecasts that worldwide revenue for multiformat transcoders will surpass $460 million in 2015.



“The industry is at the start of multiscreen delivery and TV Everywhere. Content providers expect in a few years that as much as 75 percent of their content will be available via the new distribution platforms,” says In-Stat’s Michelle Abraham. “Multiscreen delivery, either directly on the part of content providers, or via pay-TV service providers, is driving a lot of the market for multiformat transcoders. In-Stat expects this to remain the case for the next several years. We define multiscreen as delivering content files or streams to displays of various sizes and resolutions, not just to the TV and the PC.”



Recent In-Stat research found the following:

~ The multiscreen services from content providers are primarily being launched in the Americas and EMEA.

~ The expectations for TV Everywhere have brought new vendors to the market in 2011, Arris, Imagine Communications, and Thomson Video Networks.

~ In 2010, the file multiformat transcoding market grew by 72 percent due to the growth in multiscreen services from content providers.