Indonesian state-owned TV broadcaster adopts NVerzion automation solution

Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), the government-owned television station in Indonesia, has selected NVerzion NControl Lite to increase the efficiency and reliability of its file-based broadcast operations.

Using the flexible and scalable automation system, TVRI can control a variety of third-party equipment and quickly deliver a high-quality on-air presentation to viewers.

TVRI operates more than 22 regional television stations throughout Indonesia. The comprehensive NVerzion NControl Lite software and hardware package being used on TVRI channels 3 and 4 includes: the NGest professional dubbing and recording software application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, dual NControl on-air transmission playlists for specialized schedule and program management of two transmission channels, the NBase SQL media database manager, the NView database viewer, Ethernet Machine Control (EMC, and a high-performance workstation with dual VGA adapter and GPIO card.