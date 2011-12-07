Indian news channel installs Quantel

India's newest HD News Channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, is using the Quantel Enterprise sQ system, along with AP's ENPS and Miranda automation to power their newsroom. Launched August 24th 2011, the channel is based in the capital of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, home to 74 million people, where Tamil is their first language.

The state is India's seventh most populous but with its highly urbanized population is the fourth largest contributor to India's GDP.