Independent Spots Fairlight Constellation



MILWAUKEE, WIS.: Milwaukee, WI-based Independent Studios has obtained Fairlight's three-bay Constellation XCS console.



Randy Bobo, owner at Independent Studios, has had Fairlight consoles in-house for almost 12 years ago. Independent's clients include Tax Act, Ski Do and West Bend Insurance.



Most of the work the Independent team does is short-form commercial work for regional and national campaigns. Recently, Independent completed a commercial for Tax Act, which aired during Super Bowl XLVI. Independent has also been highlighted for its work with independent films and documentaries, including Sweet Land, which won the 2007 Independent Spirit Award and starred Elizabeth Reaser.



"Budgets are being cut everywhere, but we haven't missed a step," Bobo said. "We were able to build the entire film using our Fairlight system and pre-mixed it so it could be exported through an OMF; we even had time to spare. Our work to organize and prep the soundtrack made it even easier for the final mixing process to be done in four days after we passed it on."



By upgrading the entire Independent Studio's facility to Fairlight, "It really opens up our options and allows us much more flexibility in how projects can get done," Randy explains. "We can swap projects between mixers and rooms without any hold up. It's great when we have to revise a project or do additional versions, especially for commercials. Everything is in one box and we can be confident that all the data and tools are there."



-- ProSound Network

