IMS Research forecasts Android growth in market share

According to IMS Research, more than 15 suppliers, including Acer, Cisco, Dell, Motorola, OpenPeak, Samsung and Viewsonic, will be selling Android-based tablets by mid-2011. The research firm predicts that Android’s market share will grow from 15.2 percent in 2011 to 28.4 percent in 2015.

In its “Impact of Connected Tablets on the CE Market – 2010 Interim Report,” IMS Research author/principal analyst Anna Hunt noted that the Samsung’s Galaxy Tab tablet is slated to quickly boost Google Android’s representation in the tablet market.

IMS Research further forecasts that in 2011, 7.8 percent of tablets shipping worldwide, which will grow to 19.3 percent in 2015, will not run on Apple iOS, Android or Windows; this segment of the market will be dominated by RIM’s QNX-based OS and HP’s webOS platform. HP and Viewsonic plan to offer models running different OS platforms; Viewsonic will release both a 7in Android tablet and a 10.1in dual-boot Android/Windows 7 tablet.