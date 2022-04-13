IMDb TV to Rebrand as Amazon Freevee
By George Winslow published
Currently available in the U.S. and U.K., Freevee will launch in Germany later this year and plans to increase new originals in 2022 by 70%
CULVER CITY, Calif.—Amazon’s free streaming service IMBd TV has announced plans to rebrand itself as Amazon Freevee on April 27.
In announcing the rebrand, Amazon reported that over the last two years, the ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service with more than 60 FAST channels has experienced rapid growth—tripling monthly active users.
Freeveee also unveiled ambitious plans to expand its slate of originals, which are scheduled to grow by 70% this year and announced that the service, which is already available in the U.S. and U.K., will continue its international expansion with a launch in Germany later this year.
Amazon’s free streaming service will announce additional greenlights of original content at its NewFronts presentation on May 2.
“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”
“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available."
The free streaming service will also add exclusive Original movies to the content slate, starting with a greenlight order for the workplace rom-com "Love Accidentally," starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
