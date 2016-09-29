Imagine’s Versio Supports New Myanmar TV Channel

HONG KONG—Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) has a new channel, the MRTV Entertainment Channel, and has tapped Imagine Communication’s Versio integrated playout system for support.

The Versio system combines automation, branding, graphics, file server, storage and master control capabilities in an integrated environment. The playout system is able to simplify the creation and management of MRTV Entertainment Channel, while also providing high-quality content and graphics to viewers.

The MRTV Entertainment Channel airs movies and educational programs on Digital Terestrial on DVBT2 across Myanmar.