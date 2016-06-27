Imagine Contributes to Sony’s IP Live Studio

DALLAS—The new Sony IP Live Studio at the Digital Motion Picture Centre Europe at Pinewood Film Studios is getting some help from Imagine Communications. Imagine recently announced that it will supply a number of IP-based systems to the new testing and training facility that will allow broadcasters and production companies the opportunity to gain hands-on familiarity with IP-based live production environments.

As part of the new IP Live Studio, Imagine has provided its Selenio Uncompressed over IP processing system, the Selenio IP Live encoder/decoder, the EPIC Multiviewer, and the Magellan SDN Orchestrator software control system that manages hybrid SDI-IP environments.

The opening of the new DMPCE facility took place on June 17.