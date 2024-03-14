Imagine Communications to Focus on Solutions to Drive Media Revenue at 2024 NAB Show

DENVER—Imagine Communications will demonstrate how it can assist media organizations achieve sustainable, scalable and profitable growth with solutions and strategies focused on delivery, connectivity, playout, monetization and ad tech at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

“Growth was the key focus of the M&E industry for the past few years ― growth in subscribers, viewership, library size, hours of live sports, etc. — and much of that growth came at a cost that is just not sustainable,” says Steve Reynolds, president of Imagine Communications.

“We’re now seeing customers looking to pivot to more rational, scalable business models for both CTV and linear, which remains the core revenue source for most media businesses. At this year’s NAB Show, Imagine is leading the way in support of this industry shift, demonstrating innovative solutions that move beyond pure technical enablement of linear and CTV operations to a more business-savvy view of how can we do this more profitably?”



The company will feature:

Imagine Make TV: Solutions to power the efficient delivery of premium video content for linear and connected TV to enable media companies to maximize profits on all screens.

Connectivity: A hands on demo of the Selenio Network Processor (SNP) in IP and SDI workflows for those looking to modernize their technology stack with SMPTE ST 2110, HDR or JPEG XS; the new SNP-XL, which extends the processor’s existing capabilities supporting UHD and HDR conversion, multiviewers, master control and JPEG XS to support for increased SDI flexibility and a new double-density gateway; and the Magellan Control System.

Playout: New capabilities for the Aviator platform that enables automation and orchestration of multisite operation—both geographic and on-prem—using a common UI; and live demos of the Versio integrated playout solution and live signal connectivity enabled by Magellan Connect.

Imagine Monetize TV: Solutions to enable media companies to work smarter and make more money as well as accelerate the transition to revenue-driving new business models, such as FAST channels and programmatic and direct-sold advertising.

Ad Tech: The introduction of CrossFlight, a new, cloud-based ad sales platform, which integrates Imagine’s OSI traffic and billing solution, that can enable North American broadcasters to streamline complex sales processes, drive revenue growth and prepare for a converged, audience-first future; demonstration of the GamePlan dynamic ad placement engine; and demos of the SureFire video ad server.

