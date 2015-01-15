Imagine Communications Receives Tech Emmy

DALLAS— Imagine Communications announced that it has been recognized with a Technology and Engineering Emmy Award at the 66th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards for breakthroughs in “Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability.” This is Imagine Communications’ ninth Emmy recognition.



At NAB 2014, Imagine Communications introduced JPEG2000 to its Selenio Media Convergence Platform for compression-over-IP.

