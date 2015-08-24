Imagine Communications Installs Broadcast Master for Botswana TV & Radio

MUNICH—Looking to make a full transition to a digital, tapeless environment, Botswana TV & Radio recently installed Imagine Communications’ Broadcast Master traffic and scheduling system at the broadcaster’s headquarters in Gabarone, Botswana. Upgrading from an entirely manual system, Imagine Communications implemented the system and enabled data transfer from other systems into the Broadcast Master.

BTV&R is using the Broadcast Master system to automate and manage daily operations, as well as utilizing its suite of modular and scalable rights, sales, scheduling and media management platforms. It also offers a single-scheduling approach that allows planning, sales, traffic and scheduling users to work on the same data. BTV&R’s marketing and sales teams use the system to develop campaign planning for both TV and radio.

Imagine Communications is a developer of video and advertising technology for the media and entertainment, multichannel video programming and enterprise markets. The company is based in Dallas.