Imagine Communications Gives HD Boost to Daystar TV

DALLAS – Daystar TV is moving on up from SD to HD thanks to Imagine Communications. The faith-based global network will implement an end-to-end broadcast workflow that spans production, master control and play-to-air operations, replacing an existing traffic and billing system with a centralized international solution for Daystar’s cable networks and 100 TV properties.

Among the technology deployed, Imagine Communications supplied Daystar with routing and control technology to manage the acquisition and distribution of multiple camera feeds. In addition to HD production capabilities, a master control channel playout solution with highly-scalable software that speeds channel deployment and enables future growth. The LandmarkOSI media software that replaces Daystar’s previous traffic and billing system and offers centralized program scheduling.

Daystar’s HD channels launched in Oct. 2014 for more than 700 million households in 200 countries. Both Daystar TV and Imagine Communications are headquartered in Dallas.