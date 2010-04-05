Ikegami to show new cameras and 3-D switching unit

At NAB (Booth C-5108), Ikegami Electronics will exhibit a full range of its HD cameras as well as equipment designed for the production of stereoscopic 3-D programming.

The company will demonstrate its new CSU-3D camera-switching unit, which supports up to four pairs of HD cameras for use in shooting stereoscopic 3-D television productions. The CSU-3D, working together with an MCP (maintenance control panel) and four OCPs (operation control panels), provides extensive setup control for optimization of each camera and subsequent parallel operational control for the four pairs of HD cameras. Using the CSU-3D unit, each camera pair shares operational adjustments, thus maintaining matched camera settings for optimum 3-D HD image capture.

New from Ikegami at NAB 2010 is the HDK-729P native 720/60p Full Digital HD portable companion camera. Delivering high sensitivity and SNR, the new HDK-729P utilizes three high-sensitivity CCDs, Ikegami’s advanced full-digital process ASICs, and new 16-bit A/D conversion.

Also on exhibit will be the HDK-77EC native multiformat HD CMOS portable field camera, a docking-style portable multiformat HD camera with CMOS imaging sensors for 1080i/720p HD format flexibility, lower power consumption, and reduced operating temperature. Ikegami’s CCU-890M camera control unit will also be shown, which provides built-in fiber or triax connectivity for the HDK-77EC for lightweight, mobile flexibility.

Ikegami’s GFCam and the entire GFSeries product line will also be shown, which also includes the GFStation GFS-V10 Flash memory studio deck, GF Station Portable half-rack-wide portable player/recorder, GF Player desktop playback unit and GFAdapter for convenient, direct plug-in of GFPak media into tower PC’s with fast serial-ATA interface. GFSeries Media Manager software provides efficient GFSeries integration with large server-based production environments.