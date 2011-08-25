Ikegami Powers U.S. Open Coverage



MAYWOOD, N.J.: Ikegami has announced their deployment of numerous cameras and monitors to assist F&F Productions in the coverage of this year’s U.S. Open tennis championship.



Sports and enterainment coverage specialist F&F Productions used two of their Double Expando mobile facilities for the event, named GTX-16 and GTX-15, stocked with Ikegami gear. The complete haul inclued HDK-79EC HD native multi-format CMOS camera systems, SE-79D system expanders with 9-inch 16:9 color LCD viewfinders, HDS-V10 tapeless GFCam HD Camcorders and HDL-50 compact full digital HD cameras.







“We’ve been using Ikegami cameras exclusively for many years,” states George Orgera, Founder and CEO of F&F Productions, in a press release. “From image quality to reliability to service, we are very pleased with the performance of Ikegami.”



The production trucks will be parked at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City for the duration of the event, Aug. 29 – Sept. 11.



