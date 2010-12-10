Ikegami cameras bring flexibility to CSP Mobile Productions

Saco, ME-based CSP Mobile Productions has outfitted its two newest mobile production trucks (HD-1 and HD-3) with Ikegami HD cameras, which it will use in both the 720p and 1080i formats for a variety of live college sports productions.

Len Chase, president/co-owner of CSP Mobile Productions, said the company has been a longtime Ikegami camera user, with currently 24 SD Ikegami cameras.

The company has purchased 16 new Ikegami HDK-77EC docking-style HD cameras, which will be shared between HD-1, a 53ft expando truck, and HD-3, a 53ft straight truck. The Ikegami cameras are part of a total equipment and systems integration, completed by Little Bay Broadcast Services of Madbury, NH.

The HDK-77EC features three 2/3in (2.5-megapixel) CMOS image sensors that facilitate native 720p and 1080i image capture. The Ikegami CMOS technology provides the added benefits of reduced camera power consumption and operating temperature.

Chase said that due to the camera’s versatility, his crews can go into any facility and change between triax and fiber much more efficiently than with any other camera. The HDK-77EC can connect to fiber or triax via Ikegami’s CCU-890M CCU. Users can choose the type of camera cable with a simple switch at the CCU, combined with mounting a docking fiber adapter or triax adapter to the camera head.