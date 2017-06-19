iHeartMedia, Fox Partner on 'Smart A/V'

NEW YORK—iHeartMedia and Fox Networks Group say they put their heads together and came up with “Smart A/V Audiences,” a suite of data-driven advertising products that provides campaigns for the audio and video marketplaces in one platform.

The suite aims to create custom audiences based on the data sets of FNG and iHeartMedia. The data will be used to target consumers based on interests and then serve to those audiences across a combined audio and video platform. Brands can tap into local data and create ads based on triggers like weather, sports scores and stock market performance, the companies said.

Smart A/V Audiences is based on iHeartMedia’s Smart Audio, which helps advertisers target certain audiences, and complements FNG’s OpenAP and UP//LIFT, which Fox xays leverage ad formats and data to deliver higher-impact ad units.

The two companies will release the beta version of Smart A/V Audiences in the fall. It will include Smart A/V Audiences and Smart A/V Adapt, a product that enables creative and campaign optimizations.