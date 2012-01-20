IEEE Fall Broadcast Symposium Content Now Streaming Online



The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society has announced that content from that organization’s Broadcast Symposium held last fall is now available via the Internet through a video-on-demand website.



The entire Oct. 19-21 event was streamed live courtesy of NewTek, and has been archived for on-demand access. Presentations, along with slides, abstracts, papers and speaker bios are available for on-line viewing, as is coverage of keynote addresses, tutorial sessions and other Symposium events. Topics cover DTV implementation, RF engineering and infrastructure, measurements, network distribution, Mobile DTV, HD radio and more.



The program is available for viewing on a free basis for those who registered to attend the October event in person or attended via the live streaming offered then. Others are required to register and pay a viewing fee for tutorials and technical presentations. Viewing of keynote speeches, which included presentations by John Luff, media technology consultant; Peter Doyle, FCC audio division chief; and Sterling Davis, recently retired Cox Media Group engineering vice president, is complimentary for all Website visitors.



To view the Symposium coverage or obtain additional information, visit bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium/virtual.