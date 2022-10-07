IEEE BTS 2022 Annual Broadcast Symposium Heads to Kennedy Space Center
Will be the association’s first in-person event since 2019
PISCATAWAY, NJ—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) will hold its Annual Broadcast Symposium (ABS), Nov. 8-10 at the Kennedy Space Center, Astronaut Memorial Foundation in Titusville Fla., marking the first time the symposium has been held in-person since 2019.
In addition to the symposium’s tech agenda covering both TV and radio, the event will also include a tour of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Center and the Space Shuttle Atlantis exhibit.
“As we all get ready to see each other in person again, IEEE BTS continues to provide a unique and fun opportunity to learn about the latest trends in broadcast technology from some of the brightest and most influential leaders in the broadcast technology industry,” IEEE-BTS said in a statement. “Our global perspective and worldwide membership allow attendees to benefit from research and industry trends from all corners of the globe. In addition, our intimate setting affords you the ability to speak directly to the presenters and technology leaders to maximize your learning experience. For more than eight decades this symposium has been one of the most valuable events available in our industry, and the tradition continues in 2022.
NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 will be top of the agenda with updates from a number of companies and consultants involved in the transition. Other topics will include HD Radio, IP/SMPTE 2110, tower safety and virtualization. The BTS & AFCCE Joint Awards Lunch will be held on Nov. 9.
