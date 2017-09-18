IBM to Join NAB’s Pilot

WASHINGTON—IBM is ready to take flight with NAB’s Pilot program. Made up of companies, educators and broadcast advocators, Pilot works to drive the creation and implementation of new technologies and solutions for the media industry.

Pilot members help define areas of development, with a current focus on artificial intelligence and machine learning; augmented and virtual reality; platform engagement; multi-platform measurement; the connected car; and Next Gen TV. Pilot members are also associate members of NAB, allowing them to participate in NAB technology program development, conventions and networking events.

“New technologies and innovations, including cognitive computing and cloud, are advancing the media industry at a rapid race, bringing a new set of challenges and opportunities for broadcast organizations,” said Peter Guglielmino, CTO, global media & entertainment industry, IBM. “Together with Pilot, we’re providing a framework for not only driving innovation in the marketplace but also helping industry players navigate a new landscape and accelerate their own digital transformation.”