IBM deploys Christie projectors for briefing center

IBM has equipped its new Software Executive Briefing Centre in Rome, Italy, with projectors from video display company Christie to present details of its products to customers and partners.

This provides a video wall, which is interactive and can display picture-in-picture, or be used as a white board. It gives IBM executives a platform to show off IBM's software technologies and systems, with the ability to alter picture size on demand.

Within the software lab there are four briefing rooms. The largest room, with capacity for 40 people, has a floor-to-ceiling glass video screen, comprising three Christie M series projectors, one Christie WU12K-M and two Christie DS+10K-M. This video canvas measures 5 x 2.5 meters, allowing presenters to "paint" the video display they want without any interference or interruptions, creating in effect, a single screen with no joins.