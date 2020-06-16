IBM Added to SCTE-ISBE Explorer Initiative for AI Support

EXTON, Pa.—IBM is joining the SCTE-ISBE Explorer Initiative Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning workgroup, becoming the first member that is not part of the cable telecommunications industry, according to SCTE-ISBE.

The Explorer Initiative was founded in March of this year as an expansion of SCTE-ISBE’s standards program. The initiative brought leaders into seven new working groups to develop standards for AI and ML, smart cities, extended spectrum and more. Explorer working groups were selected for their potential to impact telecommunications infrastructure, take advantage of the benefits of cable’s 10G platform and improve society’s ability to cope with natural disasters and health crises, like COVID-19, says SCTE-ISBE.

IBM, as the new member, will collaborate with subject matter experts from across industries to develop AI and ML standards and best practices.

“Integrating advancements in AI and machine learning with the deployment of agile, open and secure software-defined networks will help usher in new innovations, many of which will transform the way we connect,” said Steve Canepa, global industry managing director, telecommunications, media and entertainment for IBM.