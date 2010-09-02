Iberium 'Santana' Mobile DTV Core Available



Monday Iberiumannounced the availability of its Santana ATSC M/H core. The core is fully compliant with the ATSC A/153 mobile DTV standard.



Iberium said its Santana A/153 core uses "advanced algorithmic features such as time-sliced operation and an efficient ASIC microarchitecture design" to give IC manufacturers a technology that's low in cost and consumes little power, and which will satisfy demands of the next generation of consumer products.



Iberium is working with interested parties on customization and silicon implementation of the core.



