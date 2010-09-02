IBC2010 to deliver rich conference lineup, on-floor village dedicated to production

IBC2010 attendees visiting the gathering with an interest in video production will see a rich offering of production-related sessions as well as an expanded Production Village@IBC2010.

Introduced at last year’s event, the Production Village is a one-stop destination for anyone desiring a firsthand look at the industry’s cutting-edge cameras and offers an opportunity to acquire training on some of the most important aspects of today’s production environment.

Located in Hall 11 at the RAI Convention Center, the Production Village will build on last year’s success by offering a more expansive training roster and an enhanced lineup of cameras, according to show organizers.

Training topics sure to be of interest this year include selecting the correct camera for the job at hand, HD production on a budget, lighting issues, audio, tapeless workflows and post production.

In addition to the wide variety of cameras highlighted at last year’s Production Village, this year’s version will offer a look at the latest high-end digital cinema cameras, new 3-D rigs, DSLRs, camcorders and specialty cameras.

Production-related conference sessions cover a variety of topics and are scheduled for different days of the event: