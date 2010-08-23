IBC: TrafficBox from Playbox Offers Management Solutions
Targeted at broadcasters who need TV business management solutions, TrafficBox from PlayBox Technology includes all the features needed for program planning, advertising sales and long-term playlists scheduling. It also enables the preparation of the physical material that is presented on-air: the video, audio, text, graphics and subtitles. Also new from Playbox will be a Commercial Insertion Server, a Remote Redundant Playout Server and a TimeShiftBox.
Playbox Technology will be at stand 8.C30.
