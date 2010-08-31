IBC: RTW Spotlighting Audio Metering



RTW is preparing to debut a new line of audio metering products at the IBC Show. The TouchMonitor series TM7 and TM9 products that are to be featured are based on 16:9 touch-sensitive displays and feature eight digital and eight analog inputs. The devices can provide displays that include 5.1 surround sound, AES status data, a PPM/loudness combo bargraph and a “Loudness Radar Meter.” The monitors feature an intuitive user interface and a built-in on-line user help function.



The TouchMonitor devices will be made available in seven different hardware configurations, with various combinations of analog and digital audio interfaces.



RTW will be at stand 8.E76.



