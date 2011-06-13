IBC offers certified training programme for 2011

IBC, the world's leading electronic and broadcast media event, and Future Media Concepts (FMC), the digital media training organisation, will be offering Apple, Avid and Adobe post-production workshops at IBC2011, RAI Amsterdam, 8-13 September.

This is the second year that the two organisations have teamed up to provide the IBC Certified Training Programme, which this year will include two-day Apple Final Cut Studio workshops, two-day Avid Editing workshops, and a single one-day Adobe Production Premium workshop. The full schedule, which will be run twice during the exhibition, will include sessions designed to support the career and technical goals of post-production professionals, and maximise their facility with the software. Sessions are taught by FMC-certified instructors and culminate in an optional, one-hour certification test on either Friday 9, Sunday 11, or Monday 12, September.