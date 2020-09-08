IBC Gives Its Highest Award to the ‘News Organisations of the World’

LONDON—For the first time in its history, IBC will present its highest award, the International Honour for Excellence, not to a single individual or organization, but to the news broadcasters of the world. The award comes in recognition for the key role journalists have played in educating and informing audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, while operating under extremely challenging conditions. The award will be presented in a livestream on Friday, Sept. 11 at 13:00 BST (8:00 AM, EST) , with access available via the IBC Showcase .

Michael Crimp (Image credit: IBC)

Michael Crimp, Chief Executive of IBC commented: “The need for investigative journalism to separate fact from rumor has never been greater and the news organizations of the world have been unfailing in their drive to ask the difficult questions. They have delivered clear, accurate and timely information, keeping audiences—even in isolated communities—informed about new regulations and complex science, while facing the same restrictions on travel and social distancing as everyone else. As the global forum for the broadcast and electronic media industry, it is important that we recognize the excellence that the world’s news organizations have consistently delivered during these challenging times and thank them for their dedication and service.”

The IBC2020 International Honour for Excellence will feature in a special program, shown in the virtual IBC Showcase and hosted by BBC World News’ Kasia Madera. The BBC’s Health Editor, Fergus Walsh will deliver a speech as part of a specially produced video featuring contributions from the leading news organizations, including the BBC; CNN; ITV News on behalf of ITN; NBC Global News; TV Globo; and Zee TV.

The program will provide an opportunity for news organizations to share insight into how they are operating in the time of a pandemic, shedding light on their challenges and how they have overcome them through new workflows and remote production solutions. The presentation will also be made available on-demand through IBC365.

