IBC 2010 Attendance Up 6 Percent from 2009

AMSTERDAM: IBC organizers said this year’s event was the second-largest yet, with around 48,164 people coming to the annual Amsterdam broadcast show. Attendance was up around attendance was nearly 6 percent over 2009, when the count was 45,547. The biggest show was in 2008, when 49,250 people flocked to the Amsterdam event.



Overall registrations exceeded 75,000 this year, compared to 74,478 last year and 77,041 in 2008.



By comparison, the April NAB show in Las Vegas drew 88,044 people this year and 82,650 in 2009. The January Consumer Electronics Show, also in Vegas, drew 120,000 this year, compared to 113,085 in 2009.



IBC organizers said 80 percent of exhibitors had signed up for IBC2011, scheduled to run from Thursday, Sept. 8 to Tuesday, Sept. 13 in Amsterdam.