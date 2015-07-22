IABM Training Offers New Online Programs

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND – It may be summer but IABM is bringing back the classroom as the IABM Training Academy will launch online e-learning and virtual classroom courses for training in the broadcast and media technology industry.

‘Understanding File Formats’ will be one of the first virtual classroom courses offered by IABM Training and is scheduled to take place from Aug. 3-7 in the U.K., and Aug. 10-14 in the U.S. The course will deliver five two-hour long modules. Spots for the course are still available.

Steve Warner

“The [virtual] courses are led by highly experienced instructors, and combine all the advantages of a classroom course,” said Steve Warner, head of training, IABM. “Participants will have the ability to interact with other students, put their hand up to ask questions or even go into a break-out room for smaller group discussions.”

IABM is also offering the new e-learning course, ‘Understanding IP and File-based Delivery,’ which is currently in its final planning stages. This self-paced course is delivered through the Academy’s Learning Management System and consists of seven self-contained modules looking at the full spectrum of broadcast infrastructure.

Traditional classroom-based courses are also available, with courses scheduled to take place in Dubai, North America and Canada, running until the end of the year and incorporating the Academy’s full curriculum of classroom-based courses. IABM will also bring a new half-day workshop on HEVC standard to IBC 2015 in Amsterdam; full programs on HEVC will be scheduled in the U.K., APAC and North America following IBC 2015.