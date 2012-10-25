IABM Training Academy Plans to Expand in 2013

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.— The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers Training Academy will extend its course offering in 2013. It also plans to expand academic connections as well as increase its geographic reach.



“The IABM holds a unique role within the broadcast sector, and one that positions us to identify some of the key skills shortages within broadcast technology companies," said Steve Warner, training manager at IABM, indicating that the course expansions are designed to address the needs that they have identified.



In its first year of existence, the academy trained approximately 200 delegates through three classroom courses in Reading, U.K. In 2013, it aims to reach 500 in eight classes in the U. K., Europe and the United States.



A new 2013 course prospectus contains a portfolio of courses that provide engineers and technologists with skills training, and also offer administrative, managerial and executive staff education on broadcast industry technology.



The IABM has designed three new courses based on industry feedback: "Technology Product Finance," "Network Essentials for Broadcast Engineers" and "Compression Fundamentals and Applications." In the coming year, the academy also will offer an online training course.



Registration for courses is available at www.iabmacademy.org.