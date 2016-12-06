Husson University Enrolls Hitachi HDTV Cameras

WOODBURY, N.Y.—The New England School of Communications (NESCom) at Husson University is stocking up on some new school supplies, recently acquiring three Z-HD6000 HDTV cameras from Hitachi. These new cameras join the school’s existing Z-HD5000 cameras used for studio and field production.

The trio of Z-HD6000 cameras used in NESCom’s television studio help produce live newscasts, public affairs shows, sports roundup programs and more. The school uses its six Z-HD5000 cameras with its remote production facility, NESCom Mobile Productions HD. The Z-HD5000s are equipped with studio and field production accessories and support equipment, enabling handheld, jib, dolly or fixed-position operation.

NESCOM cited the cameras ease of use as part of their reasoning for the selection as well. “The depth of menu operations and the extensive painting settings of the cameras have enormous educational benefit, enabling students to get comfortable with the sophisticated controls they will encounter professionally,” said Rodney Verrill, manager of events and facilities at NESCom.

NESCom at Husson University is located in Bangor, Maine and is home to 500 undergraduate students.