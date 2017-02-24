HPA Tech Retreat UK Opens Call for Proposals

From the folks at HPA: INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. and OXFORDSHIRE, U.K. —The dates and the call for proposals for the HPA Tech Retreat UK were announced by SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh, co-chair of the HPA Tech Retreat UK, alongside HPA President Seth Hallen and Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE and HPA. Like its U.S. counterpart, the HPA Tech Retreat UK is a pivotal gathering for those engaged in the many disciplines supporting the creation, management and dissemination of content across dynamic distribution environments. The HPA Tech Retreat UK returns to Heythrop Park Resort in Oxfordshire from July 11-13, with a multifaceted program and event lineup.



Programming for the HPA Tech Retreat UK is built from proposals, alongside the participation of notable speakers. Welsh said, “Once again, we’ll feature seminars, a Supersession and the curated Innovation Zone, where attendees can explore the latest developments in workflow, tools and technologies.” The call for proposals, he notes, “presents the opportunity to engage with a compelling panel presentation or keynote. Proposals for the main program and the breakfast roundtables may address topics related to moving images and associated sound, great projects or worthy technological development. These proposals fuel the entire event.”



Submission proposals for the main program are due by May 30. Proposals for breakfast roundtables have no deadline for submission, however, once the maximum number of tables is reached the call will be closed.



“Announcing the second year of the HPA Tech Retreat UK from the 23rd HPA Tech Retreat in Palm Springs is another exciting step for the organization,” said Hallen. “Last year, under the guidance of Richard and the Tech Retreat UK program committee, the event launched with flying colors. It was a great pleasure to spend the week with such outstanding members of the UK post production community and we received terrific feedback on the event and enormous interest from the attendees that we bring it back again the following year. This year there is even more to discuss and experience. We’re looking forward to the HPA Tech Retreat UK continuing to evolve as our HPA community in the UK grows.”



Last year’s program featured a special session examining the production and post of the hit series “Game of Thrones,” as well as seminars on Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) vs. Perceptual Quantiser (PQ), the Interoperable Master Format and the European view of the media landscape from the European Broadcasting Union, cloud workflows, and more.



Lange noted, “The HPA Tech Retreat is where we leave our offices behind to discuss current and future trends with colleagues who are contributing significantly to the field. When the individuals and companies driving change head to Oxfordshire for debate and exploration, important developments in our industry are explored and understood in an entirely unique way.”



Along with Welsh, co-chairs for the event are Hallen and Jerry Pierce. The HPA Tech Retreat UK is presented in association with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, SMPTE Ltd.



Proposals should be submitted to CFP@hpaonline.com. Complete information about rules and other details are available at http://www.hpaonline.com/.