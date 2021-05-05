HPA Engineering Excellence Award Now Accepting Submissions

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association has issued its calls for submissions for the 2021 HPA Engineering Excellence Award. The submission deadline has been set for June 18.

The Engineering Excellence Award honors products and processes that help transform artists’ ability to realize their creative vision, per HPA. The HPA has recognized breakthroughs in media, content production, finishing, distribution and archive with past Engineering Excellence Awards.

HPA has announced that it will continue with virtual judging of all Engineering Excellence Award submissions in 2021 after what it says was a successful 2020 process. Joachim Zell, chair of the HPA Engineering Excellence Award Committee and HPA board member, said virtual judging expanded the organization’s ability to judge technologies and products from around the world.

There is a two-step process for entry: First, submission of written elements and a brief pre-recorded presentation; then a live, virtual Q&A with a panel of judges.

Information on the creative categories will be announced in the coming weeks.

Other updated rules, procedures and entry processes and available on HPA’s website .

“Shining a spotlight on the incredible talent and persistence of our industry is at HPA’s core,” said Seth Hallen, president of HPA. “Especially given the extraordinary advances of technology through the events of the past year, we are excited to celebrate the engineering and technology communities that have been absolutely crucial in the ability for us to continue working. We look forward to cheering the companies and the individuals who will be participating in the Engineering Excellence award.”

The recipients of the Engineering Excellence Award, as well as the Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation, will be announced in advance of the awards gala, which will take place in person and online in mid-November.