HPA Award Winners Include ‘Watchmen,’ Insecure’

BURBANK, Calif.—The 15th edition of the HPA Awards were handed out on Nov. 19, recognizing outstanding contributions for episodic TV, commercials and theatrical features in craft categories, including color grading, sound, editing and visual effects.

HBO’s “Watchmen” and “Insecure,” as well as BBC’s “Seven Worlds, One Planet,” were the most nominated episodic programs, with three each. Each show ended up taking home one award.

Here is the full list of episodic winners:

Outstanding Color Grading—Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature: “Watchmen—It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” Todd Bochner, Sim International

Outstanding Editing—Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature (30 Minutes and Under): “Insecure—Lowkey Trying,” Nena Erb, ACE

Outstanding Editing—Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature (Over 30 Minutes): “Seven Worlds, One Planet: Asia,” Angela Maddick, BBC Studios Natural History Unit

Outstanding Sound—Episodic or Non-Theatrical Feature: “Star Trek: Picard—Et in Arcadia Ego Part 2,” Matthew E. Taylor, Todd Grace, Ed Carr, Tim Farrell, Sean Heissinger and Peter Devlin / Warner Bros.

Outstanding Visual Effects—Episodic (Under 13 Episodes) or Non-Theatrical Feature: “Lost in Space—Shipwrecked,” Aladino Debert, Suzanne Foster, Victor Grant, Paul Chapman and Frankie Stellato / Digital Domain

Outstanding Visual Effects—Episodic (Over 13 Episodes): “9-1-1—Sink or Swim,” Jon Massey, Tony Pirzadeh, Bryant Reif, Brandon Criswell and David Rand / Fuse FX

In addition, special awards were presented during the ceremony, including the HPA Engineering Excellence Award to Eizo for the Prominence CG3146 31.1-inch HDR monitor; Eluvio for Eluvio Content Fabric; Moxion for Immediates; and Carl Zeiss SBE for Zeiss eXtended Data. The HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation was presented to Global Citizen for “One World: Together at Home.”