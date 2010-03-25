HP Storage System certified for Omnibus iTX



Omnibus recently announced they have certified Hewlett-Packard’s X9000 Network Storage Systems to run their iTX content management, automation and transmission software platform, in critical broadcast and media situations.



The Omnibus iTX is a feature-rich, adaptive software platform geared towards managing channels in broadcast, disaster recovery, mobile TV, IPTV and business continuity applications.



The automation and media content solutions provider continuously tests IT hardware for compatibility with the iTX platform, ensuring that certified products running critical applications meet operational benchmarks concerning performance and reliability. The HP X9000 was tested for its resilience, data integrity and bandwidth performance. With scalability of up to 16 petabytes, the X9000’s capacity was not a concern.

