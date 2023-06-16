House to Hold FCC Oversight Hearing on June 21

WASHINGTON, D.C.—House Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Communications and Technology Subcommittee chair Bob Latta (R-OH) have scheduled a Subcommittee hearing titled "Oversight of the Federal Communications Commission” for 10:30 a.m. ET on June 21.

The Subcommittee said that FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel and the other FCC commissioners were expected to testify and that they would be questioned about broadband subsidies, the digital divide and other topics.

“The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is vital to connecting Americans to reliable, affordable, broadband services,” chairs Rodgers and Latta said in a statement announcing the hearing. “In recent years, the commission has distributed tens of billions of taxpayer dollars toward closing the digital divide. To aid this effort, Congress tasked the FCC with developing new, updated broadband maps. The FCC is also responsible for regulating commercial wireless usage, ensuring a vibrant media marketplace, cracking down on illegal robocalls, and ensuring the reliability of emergency communication.

“As the committee with jurisdiction over the FCC, the Energy and Commerce Committee has a responsibility to the American people to ensure the agency is being responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars and faithfully following Congressional intent,” they continued. “We look forward to hearing from Chair Rosenworcel and the other FCC commissioners about their efforts to carry out the Commission’s mission of boosting Americans’ broadband access and strengthening U.S. communications leadership.”