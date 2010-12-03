Hongkongmovie.com chooses OmniBus Systems iTX to launch ITV Granada in Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong-based broadcast facilities outsource company Hongkongmovie.com has launched ITV Granada using iTX, the advanced broadcast automation and production platform from OmniBus Systems. ITV Granada is a new entertainment channel for Asia and the Middle East offering dramas, comedy, reality and talk shows sourced from ITV's UK programming library.

Broadcast from Hongkongmovie.com's facility via ABS-1 (Asia Broadcast Satellite, 75 degrees east), ITV Granada is currently available from operators across the Asia-Pacific region including Astro in Malaysia, StarHub and Mio in Singapore, MOD in Taiwan and NowTV in Hong Kong.

"We chose a fully redundant iTX configuration for content ingest, sophisticated automation and playout of ITV Granada because of its ultra-high reliability and quality," said Steve Law, executive director of Hongkongmovie.com. "Our move from conventional broadcast technology to iTX makes good sense for a range of reasons: The system is very easy for our operational staff to use and exceptionally scalable when we want to add new channels. There is also incredible flexibility to broadcast different types of channels in SD and HD to multiple platforms such as DTH, IPTV and Web TV, all from one common platform. Furthermore, iTX supports an extremely wide variety of media formats, removing the need for content transcoding and dramatically simplifying our graphics handling and overall workflow."

OmniBus Systems' iTX is a software-based TV production and transmission solution built on standard IT hardware and advanced software technology. Broadcasters and media operators can use a single, integrated system to unify and streamline ingest, media management, workflow organization, schedule management, asset management, automation, master control and playout to TV, radio and the Internet.