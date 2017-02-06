Hollywood Rivera Studios Pick-Up Panasonic 4K Cams

NEWARK, N.J.—Hollywood Rivera Studios is stocking up with some new gear from Panasonic, announcing the acquisition of six AK-UC3000 4K studio/EFP cameras.

The UC3000 offers broadcast or cinematic looks in 4K, HD and HDR, employing a large 4K sensor with internal optics for resizing images. The camera can also support simultaneous 4K and HD acquisition.

Hollywood Rivera will utilize the new Panasonic cameras for use in its eSports productions, live in-studio shows and mobile production truck rentals.